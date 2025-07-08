Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Leonardo Profenna, undersea/hyperbaric medicine doctor, and Senior Airman Logan Bottorf, medical technician, provide wound care to a patient at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic provides clinical/operational hyperbaric oxygen treatments, Department of Defense-wide undersea and hyperbaric medicine consultation, undersea and hyperbaric fellow training, and advanced wound care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)