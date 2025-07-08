Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic [Image 7 of 9]

    Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Dr. Leonardo Profenna, undersea/hyperbaric medicine doctor, and Senior Airman Logan Bottorf, medical technician, provide wound care to a patient at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic provides clinical/operational hyperbaric oxygen treatments, Department of Defense-wide undersea and hyperbaric medicine consultation, undersea and hyperbaric fellow training, and advanced wound care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9171310
    VIRIN: 250702-D-HZ730-3033
    Resolution: 7617x5180
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    hyperbaric medicine

