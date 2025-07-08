Melissa DeLaCruz, licensed vocational nurse, checks patient David Phillips’s vitals prior to his dive session at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic provides three multiplace dives daily, accommodating up to six patients per dive, and four monoplace dives for one patient at a time. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9171302
|VIRIN:
|250702-D-HZ730-2974
|Resolution:
|4246x6369
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.