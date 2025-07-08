Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. (Dr.) Pablo Medina, medical director, trains Capt. (Dr.) Mitch Sgrignoli, intern, at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic hosts the only Department of Defense undersea and hyperbaric medicine fellowship, and is one of only 11 in the United States. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)