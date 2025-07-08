Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic [Image 4 of 9]

    Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Pablo Medina, medical director, trains Capt. (Dr.) Mitch Sgrignoli, intern, at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic hosts the only Department of Defense undersea and hyperbaric medicine fellowship, and is one of only 11 in the United States. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9171307
    VIRIN: 250702-D-HZ730-3027
    Resolution: 7401x5288
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    hyperbaric medicine

