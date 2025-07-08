Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Mary Lankford, medical technician, provides wound care for patient David Phillips after his dive session at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic is one of only two facilities in the Department of Defense offering clinical hyperbaric medicine. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)