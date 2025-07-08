Jeremy Miller, licensed vocational nurse, provides wound care for a patient at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic averages 3,500 patient encounters annually. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|07.01.2025
|07.09.2025 15:13
|9171306
|250702-D-HZ730-3016
|7696x5131
|6.43 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
