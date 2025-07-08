Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Tibbetts, medical technician, monitors a dive session at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic is one of only two facilities in the Department of Defense offering clinical hyperbaric medicine. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
