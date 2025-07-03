U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sujan Thapa, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Engineering Flight engineering apprentice, pours concrete mixture into a mold before conducting a concrete slump test within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. 378th ECES Engineering Flight routinely tests the quality of materials used to ensure the infrastructure built meets standards. The 378th ECES executes essential engineering missions, including the construction and sustainment of runways, roadways, and critical base infrastructure, enabling the longevity of U.S. Air Force presence within the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166795
|VIRIN:
|250531-F-MP612-1604
|Resolution:
|4169x2777
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.