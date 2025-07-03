Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Sallee, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, maneuvers a concrete chute while 378th ECES Airmen level a concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The 378th ECES constructs multiple projects to build and repair essential infrastructure, further fostering and sustaining the installation’s ability to defend and deter within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)