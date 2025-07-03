Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR [Image 1 of 9]

    Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Sallee, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, maneuvers a concrete chute while 378th ECES Airmen level a concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The 378th ECES constructs multiple projects to build and repair essential infrastructure, further fostering and sustaining the installation’s ability to defend and deter within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9166787
    VIRIN: 250531-F-MP612-1142
    Resolution: 4139x2757
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    DIRTBOYZ
    PARTNER OF CHOICE
    CENTCOM
    378ECES

