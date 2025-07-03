From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Da’Quan Sheffey, Airman 1st Class Keith Washington, and Airman 1st Class Luis Perez, pavements and equipment journeymen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, smooth and level a cement pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The 378th ECES P&E flight is responsible for building and improving infrastructure to support combat-ready forces within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166791
|VIRIN:
|250531-F-MP612-1254
|Resolution:
|4413x2939
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.