Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avery Riedel, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, pulls a concrete stamp with the “DIRTBOYZ” logo from a concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The 378th ECES supports ongoing modernization of infrastructure and defense capabilities across the installation, ensuring the U.S. has the necessary capabilities to maintain dominance across complex and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)