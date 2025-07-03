Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Sallee, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, and Senior Airman Avery Riedel, 378th ECES pavements and equipment journeyman, direct a cement truck to a job site within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. As an active partner within the region, the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing continuously builds infrastructure, demonstrating their commitment to long-lasting partnerships through strength and stability in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)