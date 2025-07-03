Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Pavements and Equipment Flight maneuver a roller screed over a concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The 378th ECES modernizes infrastructure and defense capabilities in the CENTCOM AOR, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s long-term presence and warfighting dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)