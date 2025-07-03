Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Pavements and Equipment Flight use magnesium floats, steel floats and concrete edgers to smooth and edge a newly laid concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. Across the installation, 378th ECES P&E specialists drive a series of revitalization efforts designed to posture the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for enduring operations and to support continuation of forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)