U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Pavements and Equipment Flight use magnesium floats, steel floats and concrete edgers to smooth and edge a newly laid concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. Across the installation, 378th ECES P&E specialists drive a series of revitalization efforts designed to posture the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for enduring operations and to support continuation of forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166789
|VIRIN:
|250531-F-MP612-2271
|Resolution:
|4201x2798
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.