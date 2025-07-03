Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Da’Quan Sheffey, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, smooths a concrete pad with a magnesium float within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The 378th ECES builds and restores strategic sectors on the installation to provide a more agile, resilient infrastructure to support the longevity of U.S. presence within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)