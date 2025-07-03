Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis Perez, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, sprays curing compound as the final step of pouring a concrete slab within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The transformation of temporary assets into permanent infrastructure underscores the Air Force’s enduring posture in the CENTCOM AOR and is made possible through the technical and strategic efforts of 378th ECES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)