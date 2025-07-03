Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR [Image 8 of 9]

    Building Foundations: 378th ECES lays the groundwork for longevity in the AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis Perez, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, sprays curing compound as the final step of pouring a concrete slab within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The transformation of temporary assets into permanent infrastructure underscores the Air Force’s enduring posture in the CENTCOM AOR and is made possible through the technical and strategic efforts of 378th ECES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9166794
    VIRIN: 250531-F-MP612-2658
    Resolution: 3379x2251
    Size: 629.21 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
