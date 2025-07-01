31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amy Sanchez-Acosta, left, 31st Security Forces Squadron defender, operates a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station as Staff Sgt. Alfredo Gutierrez, 48th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, provides guidance during a training course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. The training enhanced base defense capabilities by qualifying Airmen across five United States Air Forces in Europe installations to instruct others in using CROWS, increasing lethality while reducing exposure to enemy fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)