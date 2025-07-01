Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense [Image 10 of 10]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amy Sanchez-Acosta, left, 31st Security Forces Squadron defender, operates a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station as Staff Sgt. Alfredo Gutierrez, 48th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, provides guidance during a training course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. The training enhanced base defense capabilities by qualifying Airmen across five United States Air Forces in Europe installations to instruct others in using CROWS, increasing lethality while reducing exposure to enemy fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 05:00
    Photo ID: 9144207
    VIRIN: 250626-F-QO603-1304
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.49 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    CROWS, Base Defense, Security Forces, USAFE, Defender Readiness, Remote Weapon System

