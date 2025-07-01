31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

U.S. Airmen load an M240B machine gun onto a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station during instructor training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. The training enhanced the ability of Defenders across United States Air Forces in Europe to employ the CROWS system from inside armored vehicles, improving survivability and lethality in base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
