31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo following the completion of a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 25, 2025. The course certified 15 new Train the Trainer instructors, expanding USAFE’s ability to independently train CROWS operators across multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9144204
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-QO603-1531
|Resolution:
|7474x4983
|Size:
|21.51 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
