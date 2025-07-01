31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo following the completion of a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 25, 2025. The course certified 15 new Train the Trainer instructors, expanding USAFE’s ability to independently train CROWS operators across multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)