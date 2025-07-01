31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo following the completion of a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 25, 2025. The course certified 15 new Train the Trainer instructors, expanding USAFE’s ability to independently train CROWS operators across multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

