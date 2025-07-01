31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron prepare Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for live-fire training during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. The training enhanced the ability of Defenders across United States Air Forces in Europe to employ the CROWS system from inside armored vehicles, improving survivability and lethality in base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)