31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Nelson, 31st Security Forces Squadron defender, operates a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station during a training course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. Airmen gained hands-on experience integrating CROWS into fixed and mobile defensive positions, improving the unit’s ability to deter and respond to potential threats against the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)