Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Nelson, 31st Security Forces Squadron defender, operates a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station during a training course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. Airmen gained hands-on experience integrating CROWS into fixed and mobile defensive positions, improving the unit’s ability to deter and respond to potential threats against the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 05:00
    Photo ID: 9144191
    VIRIN: 250626-F-QO603-1240
    Resolution: 7754x5169
    Size: 18.58 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download