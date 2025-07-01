31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station is fired from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during instructor training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. The training enhanced base defense capabilities by qualifying Airmen to instruct others in using CROWS, enabling units across United States Air Forces in Europe to better protect personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)