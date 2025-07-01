31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Piper, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, prepares an M240B machine gun during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. By certifying instructors at the unit level, the course increased readiness and allowed multiple bases to begin incorporating CROWS into their base defense strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)