31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron prepare Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for live-fire training during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. During the training, participants learned to mount, operate, and maintain advanced remote weapon systems, preparing them to defend installations without exposing themselves to enemy fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)