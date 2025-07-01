31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A thermal display is employed while engaging a simulated target during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. Training included day and night live-fire scenarios to develop remote engagement skills that could be applied in both deployed and garrison environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)