Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    A thermal display is employed while engaging a simulated target during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. Training included day and night live-fire scenarios to develop remote engagement skills that could be applied in both deployed and garrison environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 05:00
    Photo ID: 9144205
    VIRIN: 250626-F-QO603-1138
    Resolution: 5959x4767
    Size: 17.37 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense
    31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CROWS, Base Defense, Security Forces, USAFE, Defender Readiness, Remote Weapon System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download