31 SFS CROWS Training Boosts Base Defense

A thermal display is employed while engaging a simulated target during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, June 26, 2025. Training included day and night live-fire scenarios to develop remote engagement skills that could be applied in both deployed and garrison environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9144205
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-QO603-1138
|Resolution:
|5959x4767
|Size:
|17.37 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
