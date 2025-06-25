7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, provides his remarks during the 7th Army Training Command change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)