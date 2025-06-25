7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire a salute battery during the 7th Army Training Command change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter relinquished command of 7ATC to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)