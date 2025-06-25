7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter relinquished command of 7ATC to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)