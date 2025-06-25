7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, right, outgoing commander of 7th Army Training Command, shakes hands with Gen. Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, after being presented the Distinguished Service Medal prior to a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Carpenter relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)