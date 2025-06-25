From left: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, outgoing commander of 7th Army Training Command, Gen. Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, incoming commander of 7ATC, participate in the 7ATC change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Carpenter relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
