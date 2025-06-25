7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, incoming commander of 7th Army Training Command, reviews the formation on the field during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9141774
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-BS310-1330
|Resolution:
|4467x6700
|Size:
|17.17 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
