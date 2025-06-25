Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, outgoing commander of 7th Army Training Command, provides his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Carpenter relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9141777
    VIRIN: 250630-A-BS310-1297
    Resolution: 8038x5359
    Size: 29.36 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download