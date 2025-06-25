7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, passes the 7th Army Training Command colors to Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, incoming 7ATC commander, during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter relinquished command of 7ATC to Brig. Gen. Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|06.30.2025
|07.01.2025 03:08
|9141770
|250630-A-BS310-1232
|4846x3231
|9.53 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|4
|0
