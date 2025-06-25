U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, left, outgoing commander of 7th Army Training Command, receives a present from German Army Lt. Col. Hejka Marlen Werner during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Carpenter relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9141773
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-BS310-1357
|Resolution:
|6060x4040
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.