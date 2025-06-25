7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, left, outgoing commander of 7th Army Training Command, receives a present from German Army Lt. Col. Hejka Marlen Werner during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Carpenter relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)