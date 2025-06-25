Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Aloyo, 33rd Rescue Squadron instructor special mission aviator, leans out of a HH-60W Jolly Green II after exercise Cope Angel 25-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. The HH-60W Jolly Green II’s core mission is recovery of personnel under hostile conditions, including combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)