Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron walk on the flightline, after exercise Cope Angel 25-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel allows the 33rd RQS and 31st RQS to engage in training events with their Japan Air Self-Defence Force counterparts to sharpen their readiness for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)