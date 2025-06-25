Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills [Image 13 of 16]

    Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, lands after exercise Cope Angel 25-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel is an annual bilateral personnel recovery exercise conducted with U.S. Air Force and JASDF personnel, providing the opportunity for both services to integrate, plan and train together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

