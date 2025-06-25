U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Aloyo, 33rd Rescue Squadron instructor special mission aviator, checks the GAU-18/A machine gun on a HH-60W Jolly Green II after a personnel recovery exercise with the 31st RQS during exercise Cope Angel 25-1 in Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2025. The HH-60W Jolly Green II’s core mission is recovery of personnel under hostile conditions, including combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9141731
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-BX586-1584
|Resolution:
|4956x3297
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills
