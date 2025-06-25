Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dan Basheda, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescueman, looks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II after a personnel recovery exercise with the 33rd Rescue Squadron during exercise Cope Angel 25-1 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel allows the 33rd RQS and 31st RQS to engage in training events with their Japan Air Self-Defence Force counterparts to sharpen their readiness for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 02:38
    Photo ID: 9141729
    VIRIN: 250626-F-BX586-1537
    Resolution: 4859x3233
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

