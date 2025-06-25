Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dan Basheda, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescueman, looks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II after a personnel recovery exercise with the 33rd Rescue Squadron during exercise Cope Angel 25-1 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel allows the 33rd RQS and 31st RQS to engage in training events with their Japan Air Self-Defence Force counterparts to sharpen their readiness for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)