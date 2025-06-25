Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force members from the Naha Air Rescue Squadron ride on a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, in support of exercise Cope Angel 25-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel is an annual bilateral personnel recovery exercise conducted with U.S. Air Force and JASDF personnel, providing the opportunity for both services to integrate, plan and train together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)