Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Capt. Shinya Mizuno, Naha Air Rescue Squadron pilot, wears a Cope Angel patch in support of exercise Cope Angel 25-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel is an annual bilateral personnel recovery exercise conducted with U.S. Air Force and JASDF personnel, providing the opportunity for both services to integrate, plan and train together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)