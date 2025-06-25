U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Aloyo, 33rd Rescue Squadron instructor special mission aviator, looks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II after a personnel recovery exercise with the 31st Rescue Squadron during exercise Cope Angel 25-1 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2025. Cope Angel allows the 33rd RQS and 31st RQS to engage in training events with their Japan Air Self-Defence Force counterparts to sharpen their readiness to help maintain a safe and free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9141730
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-BX586-1548
|Resolution:
|4962x3301
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills
No keywords found.