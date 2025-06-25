U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Greg Molloy, left, and Staff Sgt. Dan Basheda, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, run after executing the recovery of isolated personnel during exercise Cope Angel 25-1 on an island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2025. "These things I do, that others may live," is the pararescue motto, meaning they are willing and able to do all that is required to save another life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills
