    Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills [Image 8 of 16]

    Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Greg Molloy, left, and Staff Sgt. Dan Basheda, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, run after executing the recovery of isolated personnel during exercise Cope Angel 25-1 on an island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2025. "These things I do, that others may live," is the pararescue motto, meaning they are willing and able to do all that is required to save another life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    This work, Cope Angel 2025: U.S and Japan sharpen search and rescue skills [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

