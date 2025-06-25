The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Warner, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, renders his first salute as the commander of the 95th RS during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. Warner promised to dedicate himself and work alongside all of the Airmen in the squadron to continue the 95th RS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)