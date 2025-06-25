The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron render a salute to their new squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The Airman welcomed Lt. Col. Warner as he took command of the 95th RS, which started its service to Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean back in 1917 and remains the oldest and most decorated squadron in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)