The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elliott Kipp, right, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives the guidon to Col. John Isacco, left, 55th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The ceremony presents a visible transfer of authority from the departing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)