U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elliott Kipp, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives a speech thanking his family, Airmen and leadership during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9139742
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-KM921-1218
|Resolution:
|3922x2801
|Size:
|287.46 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.