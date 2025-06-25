The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elliott Kipp, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives a speech thanking his family, Airmen and leadership during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)