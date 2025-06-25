The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party for the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron change of command bow their heads during the invocation of a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. Invocations are held at the beginning of change of command ceremonies to respect and honor military members for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)