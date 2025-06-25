The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elliott Kipp, right, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, receives a meritorious service medal from Col. John Isacco, 55th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The meritorious service medal is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
