A RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron sits as a static display during a squadron change of command at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The RC-135V/W supports theater and national level consumers with near real time on-scene intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9139734
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-KM921-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|542.55 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.