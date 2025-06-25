The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron sits as a static display during a squadron change of command at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The RC-135V/W supports theater and national level consumers with near real time on-scene intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)