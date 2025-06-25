The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party for the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron change of command salutes to the American, British and Air Force flags during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. Military members saluted the flags to honor and respect their nation as well as their oath to serve their country, whether living at home or abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)